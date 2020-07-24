Commitment to Aberdeen’s new BioHub underlined

Funding for the new Aberdeen BioHub is to be discussed with the Scottish and UK Governments.

The Aberdeen City Region Deal (ACRD) Joint Committee met on Friday to discuss the project.

At the meeting, attendees underlined the commitment to the Bio-therapeutics Hub for Innovation (BioHub) project, which is being spearheaded by Opportunity North East (ONE) Life Sciences sector board in collaboration with Aberdeen University, Robert Gordon University, NHS Grampian and Scottish Enterprise.

The £40 million centre aims to double the number of life sciences companies in the north-east and will be based at Foresterhill Health Campus.

It will offer flexible working space to tenants and includes office space, incubator labs and access to meeting rooms and conference facilities, allowing for collaboration between industry, researchers and clinicians.

Construction is planned to begin this summer, however the costs have risen on the project.

A meeting of the ACRD will be brought forward to August 21, with senior representatives from the committee to meet with the Scottish City Region and Growth Deal Delivery Board in early August to discuss additional funding and the risks and implications for projects if they are not provided.

Additional funding sources will continue to be looked into, with projects to continue to plan as the long-term impact of Covid-19 remains unclear.

Councillor Jenny Laing, chairwoman of the ACRD Joint Committee and co-leader of Aberdeen City Council, said: “BioHub will be transformational for the life sciences sector in north east Scotland and nationally significant to economic recovery by supporting growth in the innovation-led health economy. The City Region Deal partners are fully committed to its delivery.

“The Joint Committee noted that additional funding has been made available to similar projects in Scotland and we will explore all funding options with the UK Government and Scottish Government ahead of our next meeting.

“The priority for the ACRD partners is to ensure that this vital project is delivered to programme and accelerates innovation from the laboratory into clinical and commercial settings to transform patient outcomes and healthcare delivery. BioHub will enable the growth of more innovative life sciences companies in the city region and anchor high-value economic activity and employment for the long term.”

Sir Ian Wood KT GBE, chairman of ONE, added: “BioHub is a transformational investment project for life sciences companies in the region. It will help academics, clinicians, companies and researchers to collaborate, innovate and commercialise therapies and solutions for global health challenges, ranging from COVID-19 to cancer and Alzheimer’s disease.

“It builds on the region’s strengths in biologics and digital to deliver industry’s ambition to double the number of life sciences companies in Aberdeen. BioHub’s delivery is critical to economic recovery in the region and to deliver nationally-significant growth in the country’s health economy.”