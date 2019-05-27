Comic fans line the streets for Aberdeen store’s closing down sale

Hundreds of comic book fans cleared shelves and snapped up bargains following the announcement that Aberdeen’s Forbidden Planet shop is to close.

The shop informed its customers that stock would be sold off at a 75% reduction before it closes its doors for the final time on Friday June 7.

Some described the scenes inside the Schoolhill store as “brutal” as sci-fi aficionados scrambled to take home cheap merchandise, with long queues forming outside.

Former employee Richard Macrae has spoken fondly of his six years working there.

He said: “It wasn’t a store, it was a community and a home.

“Through its doors I have found lifelong friends, more laughs than I could count and a window into a world of adventures.”

The Aberdeen outlet is one of 16 Forbidden Planet shops across the UK and is part of the Titan Entertainment Group.