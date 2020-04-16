Comfort boxes given to north-east’s frontline warriors

Comfort boxes have been handed out to NHS staff working at facilities in a north-east town.

Medics at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin and community medical teams in Moray received the loaded containers when they were delivered yesterday.

The comfort boxes campaign is being led by NHS Grampian’s endowment fund which is packaging up goodies for doctors, nurses, porters and other workers.

Each one contains an array of items such as shower gel, face wipes, juice, snack bars and even perfume samples.

The Evening Express and Original 106 are backing the bid to make sure every team working across the north-east has a comfort box to dip into during their shift.

Sheena Lonchay, operational manager of NHS Grampian charities, said 400 boxes have already been handed out to health services.

She said the trip to Elgin was a success.

Sheena said: “We made up 100 boxes.

“There were 60 of them which went to Dr Gray’s in Elgin and the other 40 went out to the community teams.

“We got some lovely messages from the radiographers up in Elgin who have been thanking us.

“The van drivers told me they were well received but we have not heard back directly from the teams yet.

“We have now delivered 400 boxes out to the teams across NHS Grampian and already have another 200 made up.

“We had a team of ladies packing for us and they were really efficient and have packed loads of boxes for us.”

Sheena said they were still looking for more companies across the north-east to come forward with donations so even more boxes can be dropped for hardworking healthcare staff.

She said they are looking for luxury items that can bring some cheer to those working through the coronavirus crisis.

Sheena said: “We got our first donations of hand cream from a business in Newmachar, which is great.

“I like putting in the extra special items like the perfume bottles or even pairs of socks – anything that brings a smile on people’s faces.

“This is something that is completely unexpected by the staff and they feel really supported.”

Earlier this week it emerged the campaign had brought in £10,000 in donations with businesses and individuals digging deep to help the push for more comfort boxes.

NHS Grampian’s endowment fund is working with the Fine Peace Cafe at Sheddocksley Baptist Church.

The church is the distribution centre for the project.

John Clark Motor Group has also supplied two van and drivers so the deliveries can be made across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

Showing that you care

How to donate

Any companies looking to donate items for the comfort boxes can visit the Fine Peace Cafe on Eday Walk between 9am and noon or contact nhgs.involve@nhs.net

What’s needed

The kind of items the NHS Grampian Endowment Fund wants to collect include juice, cereal bars, face wipes, hand cream and any foods that can be prepared with a kettle.

Or donate cash

Cash donations to support the delivery of comfort boxes can be made to the Coronavirus Support Fund at nhsgcharities.com/donate