Comedy superstar John Bishop announces two Aberdeen shows for February 2022

Comedy superstar John Bishop will be visiting both the Music Hall and P&J Live as he brings his new tour to Aberdeen.

He will perform at The Music Hall on February 2 2022 as part of his Right Here, Right Now tour.

And just a little over two weeks later, he’ll be back in Aberdeen for a second night, this time at P&J Live.

John’s eighth stand up show will see him performing across the UK, Ireland, America, Canada and Europe.

He previously visited the Granite City with his ‘Work in Progress’ tour in November last year.

The funnyman has had a glittering career since bursting on to the scene around 17 years ago.

He achieved huge success with a number of his own comedy, entertainment and documentary shows including John Bishop’s Australia, and The John Bishop Show on BBC1.

Although the Scouse funnyman has been unable to perform live stand-up due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he recently teamed up writer, actor and director Tony Pitts to launch a podcast.

Three Little Words sees the duo talk to people about their lives, hopes, struggles and beliefs, inspired by the three words that mean something important to them.

The pair has interviewed the likes of Robbie Williams and Jason Manford as well as less well-known people, about the words that have had an impact on their lives.

Three Little Words episodes are released every Tuesday through Acast and are available to download on all major podcast platforms.

Pre-sale tickets for John Bishop’s ‘Right Here, Right Now’ show will go on sale on Wednesday at 10am.

General tickets can be purchased on Friday at 10am.

To find out more, visit www.johnbishoponline.com,

When you buy concert tickets through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Click here for more information.