Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
News / Local

Comedy legend Jack Dee to perform in Aberdeen’s Music Hall

By Danica Ollerova
26/07/2021, 11:51 am
jack dee
Jack Dee is heading for Aberdeen.

Jack Dee – established as one of Britain’s best-loved and biggest comedy stars – is heading for Aberdeen.

Known for his dry humour and deadpan delivery, Jack will hit the road with his stand up show Off The Telly next year.

When he first announced he was returning to the stand-up stage in 2019 with Off The Telly –  his first solo tour in six years – the initial dates sold out immediately. The tour was ultimately cancelled in 2020 due to coronavirus, however, all shows have now been rescheduled and more dates have been added.

Jack Dee to bring his show to Aberdeen in 2022

The English funnyman, actor and presenter will delight north-east audiences when he visits Aberdeen’s Music Hall on Saturday October 8, 2022. He will also perform in Dundee (October 6) and Arbroath (October 7).

Jack said: “In these difficult and uncertain times people need hope – a ray of sunshine to brighten their day. And that’s very much where I come in.”

Star of TV sitcoms Bad Move, Lead Balloon and Josh, Jack also hosts the legendary Radio 4 show I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue. His additional credits include presenting Jack Dee’s Helpdesk on BBC Two, C4’s The Jack Dee Show, ITV’s Jack Dee’s Saturday Night, BBC’s Jack Dee’s Happy Hour and Jack Dee Live at the Apollo.

“In fact, I’ve probably appeared in every TV show with my name in the title,” laughed Jack.

jack dee
Funnyman Jack Dee will perform in Aberdeen in October 2022.

Laughing in a room together

In 2015, Jack also became the host of the hugely popular show The Apprentice: You’re Fired and The Apprentice: You’re Hired (BBC Two).

Doug Taylor, of local promoter Minto of Montrose, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be bringing one of Britain’s best-loved comedy stars to Aberdeen.

“We’re expecting tickets to fly out the door as everyone looks forward to getting back to supporting their local theatres and most importantly, laughing in a room together again.”

Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday July 30.

Tags

More from the Evening Express Lifestyle team

More from the Evening Express