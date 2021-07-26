Comedy legend Jack Dee to perform in Aberdeen’s Music Hall

Jack Dee – established as one of Britain’s best-loved and biggest comedy stars – is heading for Aberdeen.

Known for his dry humour and deadpan delivery, Jack will hit the road with his stand up show Off The Telly next year.

When he first announced he was returning to the stand-up stage in 2019 with Off The Telly – his first solo tour in six years – the initial dates sold out immediately. The tour was ultimately cancelled in 2020 due to coronavirus, however, all shows have now been rescheduled and more dates have been added.

Jack Dee to bring his show to Aberdeen in 2022

The English funnyman, actor and presenter will delight north-east audiences when he visits Aberdeen’s Music Hall on Saturday October 8, 2022. He will also perform in Dundee (October 6) and Arbroath (October 7).

Jack said: “In these difficult and uncertain times people need hope – a ray of sunshine to brighten their day. And that’s very much where I come in.”

Star of TV sitcoms Bad Move, Lead Balloon and Josh, Jack also hosts the legendary Radio 4 show I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue. His additional credits include presenting Jack Dee’s Helpdesk on BBC Two, C4’s The Jack Dee Show, ITV’s Jack Dee’s Saturday Night, BBC’s Jack Dee’s Happy Hour and Jack Dee Live at the Apollo.

“In fact, I’ve probably appeared in every TV show with my name in the title,” laughed Jack.

Laughing in a room together

In 2015, Jack also became the host of the hugely popular show The Apprentice: You’re Fired and The Apprentice: You’re Hired (BBC Two).

Doug Taylor, of local promoter Minto of Montrose, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be bringing one of Britain’s best-loved comedy stars to Aberdeen.

“We’re expecting tickets to fly out the door as everyone looks forward to getting back to supporting their local theatres and most importantly, laughing in a room together again.”

Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday July 30.