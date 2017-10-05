Comedy festival set to bring belly laughs to Aberdeen audiences for its second year

Comedians from home and abroad are set to descend on Aberdeen for the next 11 days.

The Aberdeen Comedy Festival, organised by Aberdeen Inspired, launches for its second year this evening.

Thousands of people from across the country are expected to turn out for the festival, which features 55 events.

A total of 27 different venues will be used as solo shows, improvisation comedy, kids events and workshops all come to the North-east.

A variety of venues such as nightclubs and snooker halls will be used to host many of the events in the extravaganza.

Adrian Watson, CEO of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “We are very much looking forward to the second year of the Aberdeen Comedy Festival.

“The festival was brilliant last year, it was a great first year for us. We are hoping to go one better this year.”

The inaugural festival last year was spread across three-and-a-half weeks – something organisers are wanting to slim down on this time around to encourage people from outside the city to visit.

“Condensing the festival is something we wanted to do,” Adrian added.

“At Aberdeen Inspired we want to have people come to the city and spend a bit of time here, so by having the festival over 11 days it will allow people to maybe come up to the city and stay for a bit.

“Helping the local economy is important to us, and last year the comedy festival was great to showcase places that people wouldn’t think were comedy-minded.”

Scottish comedian Fred MacAulay will bring his Edinburgh Fringe show to the North-east for an evening at the Park Inn by Radisson.

He will be joined by Craig Campbell, the wild man of Canadian comedy, who will help to kick off the festival in style at the Lemon Tree tonight.

Alongside Craig will be Liam Withnail and Christopher MacArthur-Boyd.

Adrian added: “The launch night is going to be brilliant.

“I will be looking to get to more shows this year as the number of great acts is truly astonishing.

“We have a great team here at Aberdeen Inspired who have put a lot of work in to get this going again.

“I am sure the comedy festival will become a regular on the Aberdeen calendar, just like we see in Edinburgh and Glasgow each year.”