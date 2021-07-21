Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
News / Local

Comedian Sara Barron will bring her Enemies Closer to Aberdeen

By Danica Ollerova
21/07/2021, 5:00 pm Updated: 21/07/2021, 5:41 pm
sara barron
Photo by Karla-Gowlit.

Deliciously dark and brutally honest, comedian Sara Barron will bring her new show Enemies Closer to Aberdeen when she tours the UK for the first time.

Edinburgh Comedy Award-nominee and star of Live At The Apollo,  Sara will embark on her first tour this October – stopping in The Lemon Tree on Friday October 8.

A powerhouse live act and fast-rising star, Sara’s previous shows have sold out to major critical and audience acclaim.

In Enemies Closer, Sara examines kindness, meanness, ex-boyfriends, current husbands, all four of her remaining friends and two of her 12 enemies.

sara barron
Sara will perform in Aberdeen on October 8.

Show about kindness and meanness

Sara said: “As an American comic, I can’t be like:  ‘YeeHAW this tour is gonna be awesome!’ without forcing my UK audience into a full-body cringe.

“But may I just say… I think it will be awesome, but I’m saying it in an ‘I-live-in-Britain-and-buy-all-my-bras-from-M&S’ kinda way.

“The UK comedy scene is one of my great beloveds – alongside crafty passive-aggression – so touring this show is truly the fulfilment of a dream. So come if you dig an artful rant. Stay at home if think you’re a ‘positive person’. I hope to see you there!”

Where to get tickets for Sara Barron at The Lemon Tree

Doug Taylor, of local promoter Mint of Montrose, cannot wait for Sara to take to The Lemon Tree stage later this year.

He said: “We are super excited to be bringing Sara to Aberdeen on her very first UK tour.

“This blisteringly funny, sassy show was one of our highlights at last Edinburgh Fringe. We can’t wait to share it with Aberdeen’s comedy fans and get back supporting our venues and laughing in a room again.”

American comedian Sara Barron made her debut at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Since her 2018 debut at the Edinburgh Fringe, locals could have spotted on Would I Lie to You?, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Frankie Boyle’s New World Order as well as on Live At The Apollo.

On radio, her credits include appearances on The News Quiz, The Now Show, and Woman’s Hour. In addition, Sara also published two essay collections – People are Unappealing and The Harm in Asking.

Tickets will go on sale on Thursday July 22.

You might also like…

Tags

More from the Evening Express Lifestyle team

More from the Evening Express