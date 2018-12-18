Comedian Kevin Bridges hits out at Aberdeen council over lack of dog waste bins

Scottish comedian Kevin Bridges has hit out at Aberdeen council over a lack of dog waste bins in the city.

The comedian, who has been performing his Brand New tour at the AECC since Saturday, took to Twitter today to tell Aberdeen City Council that more bins for dog waste were required.

He added: “I was carrying a bag of dog s**** this morning for far longer than a man should ever carry a bag of dog s****. That was all.”

The Glaswegian funnyman is due to play his final Aberdeen gig tonight.

Aberdeen City Council has been contacted for comment.