Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
News / Local

Comedian Jenny Eclair to bring her new show to Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre

By Danica Ollerova
12/08/2021, 5:00 pm
jenny eclair

Having hit 60, comedian Jenny Eclair will celebrate being younger than Madonna but also consider crawling into a hole in her new stand up show titled Sixty (FFS!).

The new tour, which was rescheduled from May due to Covid-19, will see Jenny confronting a new decade of decrepitude. The funnywoman will have a moan that it takes 20 minutes of scrolling down to find her date of birth when she’s filling in forms online and wonder what this new decade holds for her.

She will perform on Sunday September 17 at 7.30pm at The Tivoli Theatre on Guild Street.

Doug Taylor, of local promoter Mint of Montrose, said: “We’re so looking forward to laughing in a packed theatre again. Jenny Eclair is ridiculously funny and it’s sure to be a terrific night of peerless comedy back at The Tivoli.”

jenny eclair
Comedian Jenny Eclair will perform in Aberdeen in September.

Jenny Eclair is the star of Grumpy Old Women

Her most recent stand-up show How to be a Middle-Aged Woman (without going insane) sold out in venues across the UK and as far afield as Australia. Her biggest theatrical hit to date has been co-writing – with Judith Holder – and starring in all three Grumpy Old Women Live shows, both in the UK and Australia.

Jenny was the first woman to win the Perrier Award – the UK’s top comedy award – in 1995. Since then, she has also found fame as the author of six critically acclaimed novels. Her latest, Inheritance, combines poignancy and unforgettable characters, all with the comedian’s trademark wit.

Jenny at a local event in 2015.

Also known for Little Lifetimes

She is the writer of the popular BBC Radio 4 series of monologues, Little Lifetimes. Jenny also co-hosts the Menopausal-friendly podcast, Older and Wider, with Judith Holder and has many TV and radio credits to her name.

Some of her small-screen highlights include The Apprentice: You’re Fired!, Room 101 (BBC), Loose Women (ITV), Alan Davies As Yet Untitled, QI (UKTV), in addition to reality TV shows such as Splash (ITV) and I’m a Celebrity (ITV) in 2010, where she came third.

Click here if you wish to purchase tickets.

Tags

More from the Evening Express Lifestyle team

More from the Evening Express