Comedian Frankie Boyle announces Aberdeen gig

Comedian Frankie Boyle is heading to Aberdeen next month.

The no-holds-barred Glasgow funnyman will bring his Full Power show to His Majesty’s Theatre on Tuesday August 27, it was announced today.

The performance at HMT will also be filmed for later release.

Frankie had promised fans he would be hitting the road again in a tweet earlier this week.

He said: “I’ll be doing a bunch of Scottish dates over August/September with a view to filming it at the end.

“It was supposed to be a greatest hits thing but it’s maybe 90% new since the last album. I’m strangely looking forward to it.”

Full Power is described as Frankie presenting “his sense of mounting horror in the form of stand-up comedy” plus the “best bits” from his recent Prometheus shows, released in “volumes” as an audio download.

Aberdeen Performing Arts director of programming and creative projects Ben Torrie said: “It’s been a few years since Frankie was last in Aberdeen and this is the first time he will be performing at HMT.

“If you’re a fan of Frankie Boyle this will be an unmissable show in a unique setting. Don’t miss it!”

Tickets for Full Power went on sale today and are expected to be in demand.

Frankie is best known for his dark, biting and often controversial sense of humour which has seen him hit the headlines over the years.

He came to national fame in 2005 for his regular appearances on Mock The Week before creating his own Channel 4 sketch show Tramadol Nights.

Most recently he has been winning new fans with his BBC Two satirical chat show, Frankie Boyle’s New World Order.