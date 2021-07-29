Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Comedian and writer Ruby Wax backs fire-hit Moray charity with special show

By Ross Hempseed
29/07/2021, 3:53 pm Updated: 29/07/2021, 3:55 pm
Ruby Wax will take her one-woman show to the Findhorn Foundation next month
Comedian and writer Ruby Wax will bring her one-woman show to Moray next month to support a fire-hit community.

Frazzled, based on the best-selling book a Mindfulness Guide for the Frazzled, will be a one-night only event at the Findhorn Foundation.

Earlier this year, the eco-village was deliberately targeted by a disgruntled former employee, who set fire to two buildings – causing £400,000 of damage.

Joseph Clark, 49, set fire to the community centre and meditation sanctuary after being made redundant as a result of the pandemic. He admitted a charge of wilful fireraising at Inverness Sheriff Court earlier this month and will be sentenced on August 16.

All proceeds from Ms Wax’s show on August 28 will go towards the efforts to rebuild the community.

The comedian, TV writer and performer holds a master’s degree in mindfulness-based cognitive therapy from Oxford University, and was made an OBE in 2015 for her services to mental health.

Only 350 tickets for the Frazzled show are available, priced £20 each. People can also watch online, and both types of tickets are available from the foundation’s website.

A spokeswoman said: “Buy your ticket now to enjoy a very entertaining evening with Ruby Wax, introducing a guide to mindfulness that’s as helpful as it is funny and help to support the Findhorn Foundation charity.”

The charity was set up in 1972 by residents of the Findhorn eco-village, one of the largest of its kind in the UK.

It has been home to thousands of residents from more than 40 countries and also runs educational and spiritual programmes for the wider Findhorn community.

 