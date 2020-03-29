Comedian Adam Buxton postpones sold-out Aberdeen show due to coronavirus

A comedian has postponed his sold-out Aberdeen show due to coronavirus.

Adam Buxton was scheduled to perform his “Rambles” show at the Tivoli Theatre on June 5 to coincide with the release of his book.

The show is part of a 28-leg UK tour and all tickets had previously been snapped up for the Tivoli appearance.

In a message to fans, Buxton said: “In light of the current situation regarding Covid-19 and the UK Government’s guidelines on the avoidance on public entertainment spaces we feel it wise and for the best that we postpone Adam’s current tour dates for May and June 2020.

“Fear not though. We are currently working hard and rescheduling all shows to this autumn 2020 and individual venues will be in touch with as regards your ticket options and we thank you for your patience.

“Please keep checking adambuxtonontour.com for updates and the theatres websites.

“In the meantime The Adam Buxton Podcast will be returning in the next few weeks and the audio version of Adam’s Ramble Book should be available on Audible and Apple Books as soon as possible thereafter.

“Stay safe and well and we look forward to seeing you all in the autumn.”

