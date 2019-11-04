Colourful image projected on Aberdeen building

A dramatic image has been projected on to the front of an Aberdeen building.

The picture, which marks the beginning of Scottish Ballet’s winter season, was created by figurative artist Alan McGowan.

The artwork is inspired by each of the Scottish Ballet’s 2020 season poster images.

Marischal Square is one of four iconic buildings to receive a projected image.

It launched on Saturday at Glasgow’s Buchanan Galleries, and last night it was at Dunrobin Castle.

The run is expected to end at Edinburgh Castle tomorrow.