Colourful crafting exhibition opens in Aberdeen

An art exhibition full of colour has officially opened in Aberdeen.

Students from Aberdeen University have been sewing arpilleras, colourful patchwork scenes depicting aspects of Chilean and Mexican history.

The tradition first appeared as a form of protest by women during dictator Augusto Pinochet’s military dictatorship.

The Sewing Resistance exhibition, which is hosted by University of Aberdeen Museums and Special Collections, is open at The Sir Duncan Rice Library until May 31.

For more information on attending the event visit www.abdn.ac.uk/events/15095/