Colourful ‘celebration of life’ to be held for final farewell to Aberdeen mum and campaigner Angela Joss

By Denny Andonova
01/11/2021, 6:15 pm Updated: 01/11/2021, 6:43 pm
The "celebration" of Angela Joss's life will be held at the Beach Ballroom on Wednesday at 9am.
A colourful “celebration of life” will take place this week to pay tribute to the “beautiful mother and mentor to many”, Angela Joss.

People from all walks of life will get the chance to say a final farewell to the Aberdeen community stalwart at the Beach Ballroom on Wednesday.

Friends and colleagues will be able to pay their respects to Mrs Joss one last time as the funeral cortege makes its way past the venue at 9am before heading to Hazlehead Crematorium.

For the last few weeks, hundreds of people and local groups have been paying tribute to the “force of nature” Mrs Joss, who died on October 17.

To make everybody part of the special day remembering the “incredible woman with a heart of gold”, the service will also be streamed live at the Ballroom.

A wake with music, food and “positivity” will then be held at the venue to give everybody an opportunity to say a few words for the “very well-loved” Mrs Joss.

‘Be colourful – that’s what Angela would have wanted’

Her husband, Steve Joss, said they want this day to be a celebration of the colourful and inspiring person she was.

He said: “We’re not calling it a funeral – it’s going to be a celebration of her life and we want people smiling.

“We are going to be doing a live streaming at the Beach Ballroom for anybody who can’t come to the crematorium, but would like to say bye to Angela or say something about her – they can feel free to do so there.

“And come as you are and as you want to be – no suits, no black clothes – wear bright colours and be however Angela knew you.

“She loved colourful stuff and was always wearing her dungarees and odd socks and that’s what she would have wanted.”

People who wish to say their goodbyes to Mrs Joss should attend outside the Beach Ballroom at 9am on Wednesday for the procession.