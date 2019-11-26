Collision between car and van on north-east road

A car and van have been involved in a collision on a major road in the north-east.

Officers are in attendance at the incident on the A92 northbound at Muchalls bend.

The collision happened shortly before 5pm.

Nobody is believed to have been injured in the crash and both vehicles are off the road.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a call at around 4.55pm to a report of a crash involving two vehicles, a van and a car, on the A92 near Muchalls.

“There are no reports of any injuries and both vehicles are off the road so it is not believed to be blocked.”