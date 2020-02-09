Aberdeen college opens its doors to future apprentices

An open day on foundation apprenticeships will highlight opportunities available to school students.

The apprenticeships are open to S5 and S6 students and will blend classroom-based study with an extended work placement.

The educational courses are available at North East Scotland College. There are opportunities in many subjects, including accountancy, business skills and scientific technologies.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The free event is held at Nescol’s Aberdeen city campus and will take place on February 24 from 6pm-7pm.

To register visit online here.