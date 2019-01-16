North-east college lecturers on strike over pay

College lecturers took to the streets today as part of strike action against pay freezes.

Members of staff at North East Scotland College (NESCol), who are part of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) Union, believe they are due a pay increase of 10% to make up for years of a pay freeze.

A group of lecturers were picketing outside Aberdeen, Fraserburgh and Moray branches of NESCol today, making their views known while holding signs and placards.

The Scottish Government increased its pay offer to lecturers on Monday after EIS confirmed plans to strike.

It included a 3% pay rise backdated to last year, a further 3% from the start of the year, and another 3% pledged in 2020, alongside a revision of the pay scale.

Impact on students at NESCol was intended to be minimal, with any affected informed of changes to their timetable.

A NESCol spokeswoman said: “Contingency plans were in place to minimise any disruption to learning.

“If during the time of potential disruption they were due to sit an exam, or complete an assessment or graded unit, we will ensure that alternative dates/times are arranged.”