College hopeful avoids prison after cops find £4,000 of weed as they raid house party

By David McPhee
02/08/2021, 11:45 am
Kieron Higgins outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A college hopeful has narrowly avoided prison after police caught him with more than £4,000 of cannabis when they raided a house party.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard that Kieron Higgins, 22, was attempting to be “the big man around town” when he held a garden party during lockdown on Balnagask Wynd, Aberdeen, where he was also selling weed to guests.

However, when police arrived to break up the gather on April 19 2020 they found multiple bags containing cannabis and assorted drugs paraphernalia.

Higgins was also found to have two mobile phones and more than £1,000 on his person.

Accused was shouting and swearing at officers

Fiscal depute Felicity Merson told the court: “Police Scotland received a report of an ongoing gathering within the garden at the locus – various officers thereafter attended.

“Upon hearing a disturbance entry was gained and numerous persons were traced, including the accused.

“The accused began to act in an aggressive manner and was shouting and swearing at officers.

“The accused was instructed to desist however failed to do so.

“As a result he was cautioned and arrested.”

Police then searched the property to ensure it was empty and found seven large bags containing cannabis.

Scales, zip lock bags, and medicinal cannabis stickers were also discovered at the property.

The total value of the weed found was assessed by the Crown Office to be £4,205.

‘He recognises now that he has let his family down’

Defence agent Ian Hingston told the court that in holding a party Higgins was “trying to big himself up” to others.

He said: “He put himself out there as the big man around town. But he recognises now that he has let himself down and he has let his family down.

“He has a placement at college due to start soon so it begs the question why he would do something so stupid.”

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin told Higgins: “I have reached the view that I am not going to impose a custodial sentence – I want you to know just how close you came though.

“The only thing that saved you from going to prison today is your young age.

“You have the ability to turn your life around and I’m going to give you the opportunity to do that.

“You need to really understand that this is a serious offence and you need to start making better decisions for yourself.”

Sheriff McLaughlin sentenced Higgins, of Balnagask Wynd, Aberdeen, to a two-year community payback order with a supervision requirement and a 12-month restriction of liberty order.