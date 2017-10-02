Collecting CommunitEE Chest tokens? Don’t miss next Monday’s edition….

Time is running out for scores of groups across the North-east to collect CommunitEE Chest tokens!

Dozens of organisations from across the region have registered for our fantastic £15,000 giveaway in the hope of snatching a slice of the cash.

Tokens have appeared in the paper every day since September 11, and the final chance to collect will be next Monday.

Tokens will appear every day this week as normal, but Monday’s edition will be one not to miss.

Not only is it your last chance to collect, but it won’t just be one token we’re printing – don’t miss the chance to get your hands on multiple tokens and give your organisation one last boost to get your hands on some of that £15,000!