News / Local

Collect Light The North lighthouses and unlock rewards thanks to Clan’s app

By Danica Ollerova
09/08/2021, 11:45 am Updated: 09/08/2021, 11:49 am
Now that Clan’s Light The North lighthouse trail has officially kicked off, the cancer charity has launched an app that allows locals as well as visitors to “collect” lighthouses, unlock rewards and more.

The lighthouse trail, which officially started today (August 9) and will run for 10 weeks, aims to shine a light across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Orkney and Shetland with the help of 50 2.5m tall lighthouses designed by UK artists and 90 little lighthouses painted by locals schools and community groups.

Light The North app is “perfect companion” for lighthouse trail

Darren Hill, Clan’s communications and marketing manager, thinks the app is the “perfect companion” for the lighthouse trail.

Track your progress, “collect” lighthouses and unlock rewards with the new app.

He said: “You can collect lighthouses, unlock rewards, track your progress, and share your photos. You can plot your route using the in-built map and track down your favourite lighthouses across the north-east and Northern Isles. The app is available to download from the App Store and Google Play for just 99p.”

Evening Express and The Press and Journal are Light The North’s media partners and the newspapers also sponsored a lighthouse each.

Unlock special web subscriber access to the Evening Express and P&J

When passers-by scan the Evening Express and P&J sculptures’ QR codes, they will unlock a code to access a one-month free web subscription to that title. This means they will have access to exclusive premium content, including expert opinion, insight and special investigations. In addition, they will have full access to the title’s website as well as “news on the go” via an app, so be sure to visit both lighthouses to get access to both titles.

The app is available to download from the App Store and Google Play for 99p.

Other local companies which backed the trail provided special discount codes or exclusive deals to those who scan QR codes at the lighthouse that business sponsored.

Click here to download the app for iOS and here for Android.

Check out our interactive map below to see what businesses sponsored which lighthouses and where you can find them.

Click here for all you need to know about this year’s Light The North lighthouse trail.

