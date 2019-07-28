Aberdeen firm steps up to boost charity fundraising efforts

An Aberdeen family firm is sponsoring the Beach Ballistic obstacle challenge to raise funds for the Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland charity.

Greenwell Equipment in Aberdeen is getting involved with the event, which is on August 3 and 4 at Balmedie Beach, to support colleague Davie Hay who had a stroke in 2017.

Mr Hay, 52, from Banchory, was initially left unable to walk and talk and spent months in rehabilitation.

He was aided by Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland’s rehabilitation support service and care from a dedicated stroke nurse.

Mr Hay said of his stroke: “It completely turned my life upside down.

“I had to relearn to walk and I still really struggle with my speech. Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland has been incredible.

“I have been overwhelmed by the support from my colleagues and friends at Greenwell. It is amazing to see them doing so much to help a charity very close to my heart,” added Mr Hay, an installation manager with the company for 25 years.

Scott Brown, managing director of Greenwell Equipment Ltd, said: “Last year a couple of the team decided to take on the 16k Beach Ballistic challenge to show their support for Davie.

“They raised over £1,500 for Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland. It inspired the whole office and we wanted to get involved.”