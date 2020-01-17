Collapsed manhole leads to Aberdeen lane closure

An Aberdeen road has been partially blocked off after a manhole collapsed last night.
The northbound lane on Wellington Road, near Polworth Road, has been closed since a manhole cover burst open last night.
The lane will be shut through the weekend and repair works have been planned for midday Monday.
Council bosses have asked motorists to find alternative routes.
