Cold snap sets in as transport links affected amid snow fall

by Chris MacLennan
05/04/2021, 7:20 am Updated: 05/04/2021, 7:22 am
Snow has fallen around parts of the north and north-east, however, roads remain passable

Low temperatures overnight combined with snowfall has brought some disruption to parts of the north and north-east.

Strong gales and snow showers were forecast to hit delivering a “taste of winter” for local residents.

Temperatures dropped to -5C in Braemar as others also woke to low temperatures.

Many ferry services across the west coast are disrupted, with some cancelled completely.

Residents of Lewis are unable to depart the island via ferry link to Ullapool as all scheduled services for the day are cancelled.

Elsewhere, a fallen tree is causing disruption between Dunbeg and Connel.

The A85 route, which spans Oban to Dundee, is currently closed.

Motorists are urged to find an alternative route.

Rail routes in the north are also likely to experience disruption as Network Rail engineers inspect both the Kyle line and the Far North Line due to the anticipated high winds and snow.

This morning, Aberdeenshire Council has deployed gritters on 32 of its priority routes to ensure they are safe for motorists to use.

Work began at 5.40am with the local authority anticipating treatment to take around two hours to complete.

The contrast in temperature comes just days after blue skies and sunshine touched many parts of the north and north-east.

Yellow warnings for snow and remain in place until midnight tonight over the north and north-east, spanning as far north as Orkney and Shetland.

A yellow warning for just snow extends into Tuesday across the Highlands, Moray, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Snow could fall until as late as 10am.

Conditions are expected to ease as the week goes on with milder temperatures expected on Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures as low as -5c are expected across the north and north-east