Cocaine worth £15,000 seized in Aberdeen

Cocaine with an estimated street value of more than £15,000 has been recovered in Aberdeen.

The recovery was made as part of an intelligence-led operation on Friday in the Kirk Brae Court area of Cults. Around £5,000 in cash was also recovered.

Two men, aged 24 and 33, have been charged as a result and are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court tomorrow.

Detective Sergeant Bruce Buntain said: “The illegal supply of drugs brings nothing but misery and harm to communities and this latest recovery means a significant quantity of illicit substances has been removed from circulation.

“We rely on the support we receive from members of the public.

“If you have any concerns please do not hesitate to contact Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”