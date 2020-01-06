Cocaine and heroin worth more than £36,000 seized from across the north-east

Drugs worth more than £36,000 have been seized in three separate incidents from across the north-east.

In the first, cocaine and heroin, worth more than £20,000 was seized at a property in the Forest Avenue area of the city on Friday.

More than £1,000 in cash was also recovered, with a 39-year-old man from Reading charged in connection with the incident.

Around £3,100 of cocaine and heroin was also recovered in the Balnagask Circle area yesterday.

Two men, aged 23 and 26, have been charged.

All three are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

In a third incident, around £13,500 of cannabis and heroin was recovered in the Chapel Street area of Peterhead on Friday.

Two 23-year-old men from Liverpool have been charged. Both are expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Detective Inspector Grant Pert of North East CID said: “We are committed to tackling crime involving drugs in our community and these three separate recoveries are just the latest example of that.

“We will not tolerate it and neither will our communities.

“We are grateful for the support we have from members of the public who provide the intelligence which helps us take drugs off our streets before they can cause further harm.

“I would urge anyone with information which could help prevent criminal activity to pass it on to us on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”