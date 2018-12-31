Cocaine and heroin worth more than £1,200 seized after search at Aberdeen high-rise

Two men have been charged after drugs worth more than £1,200 were recovered by police in Aberdeen.

Cocaine and heroin was recovered after a search warrant was executed in the Marischal Court area on Friday.

The two men, a 38-year-old and a 21-year-old, were charged as a result. Both are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Detective Sergeant George Nixon said: “We are committed to targeting the illegal supply of drugs.

“We rely on the support of our communities and continue to urge anyone with any concerns regarding the illegal supply of drugs or associated anti-social behaviour to contact us on 101.

“Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”