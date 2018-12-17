Cocaine and heroin worth more than £2,100 recovered in Aberdeen

Police in Aberdeen have seized cocaine and heroin worth more than £2,100.

The drugs were discovered following an operation in the Farquhar Road area of Torry on Saturday.

A 44-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman have been charged in connection with the recovery, both are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.

PC Daniel Connolly said: “We are committed to tackling the illegal supply of drugs to our communities.

“We are grateful for the support we receive from members of the public and continue to urge anyone with information or concerns to report this to police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.”