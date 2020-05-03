North-east coastguard’s warning to public after information from radio calls leaked

A north-east coastguard team is warning the public not to illegally listen to its radio calls, after information about a missing person incident was leaked online.

It comes after coastguard rescue teams from Buckie, Portsoy and Banff were called out at 2am this morning to assist Police Scotland in a search for a missing person in the Cullen area.

Around 20 coastguard rescue officers attended along with the local senior officer, the coastguard rescue helicopter from Inverness and the RNLI Buckie Lifeboat.

After three hours of searching the missing person was found safe and well by police.

In a statement, The HM Coastguard in Moray confirmed that during the incident information was obtained through its radio calls and posted online.

It said: “Unfortunately during the incident, information that was obtained from listening to our radio calls was posted on several local pages.

“This is illegal and should not be done. Please consider that posting this information could jeopardise our search and rescue operations and could be distressing for relatives and friends of persons who are in difficulties.”