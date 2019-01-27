Police focus search for missing north-east woman around river

Police are focusing the search for a missing 86-year-old north-east woman around a river.

The multi-agency search operation continued today for Phyllis Milne, aged 86, who has been reported missing from the Quarryhill area in Keith.

And police, who are being assisted in the search effort by the Coastguard, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, and Scottish Ambulance Service, are focusing the search around the River Isla following information received about sightings of Phyllis.

Phyllis was spoken to by a family member around 10pm on Friday and reported missing yesterday.

She is described as being around 5ft 6ins, of medium build and having thick, short, curly grey hair. She wears glasses and when last seen was believed to be wearing a beige jacket with a fur collar.

Inspector Neil Campbell said: “Our searches today are focusing around the River Isla north of Keith towards the River Deveron thanks to information we have received from the public.

“I would urge anyone who believes they saw Phyllis yesterday and has not spoken to us to come forward. Any information, no matter how small you may think it is can assist us with our inquiries.

“We are grateful to the community for their support and offers of assistance with the searches. Due to the terrain we are searching and the associated risks, as well as the weather conditions, we are continuing the searches with our specialist officers. If public searches are to be arranged, we will of course let the community know.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 1062 of 26 January.”

Coastguard crews from Buckie, Banff, Burghead and Portsoy all attended to help.

Yesterday 35 firefighters joined police and Coastguard teams in a “water rescue” in the Station Road area of Keith but they were later stood down.