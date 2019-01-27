Coastguard teams helping police as search for missing north-east woman, 86, continues

Coastguard teams have today been redeployed to assist police in the search for a missing north-east woman.

Crews from Buckie, Banff, Burghead and Portsoy have all this morning joined officers looking to trace Phyllis Milne, 86, who has been reported missing from the Quarryhill area of Keith, Moray.

She was last seen by a family member at 10pm on Friday.

She is described being around 5ft 6ins, medium build with grey thick short curly hair, wearing glasses and is potentially wearing a beige jacket with a fur collar and hat.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman would not provide any further information.

Yesterday 35 firefighters joined police and Coastguard teams in a “water rescue” in the Station Road area of Keith but they were later stood down.