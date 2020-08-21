Coastguard search for rock climber who may have fallen off north-east cliffs

Emergency crews are currently searching the north-east coast for a rock climber who may have fallen into the water.

Lifeboats from Aberdeen and Peterhead are out looking near the Bullers of Buchan for the person.

They were launched at about 7pm and remain on the scene at the moment.

A spokeswoman for HM Coastguard said: “We have two lifeboats and a helicopter searching for a person in the water at the cliffs just south of the Bullers of Buchan.

“The police were on scene but they are not helping with the search as it a water-based search.”

Police were also called out to help out with the incident.

A police spokesman said: “We were called out at 7.40pm. It is an ongoing incident.”