Coastguard appeal to find owner of dog ‘seen’ in the River Dee

A multi-agency search was launched in Aberdeen after a member of the public reported seeing a dog in the River Dee.

The coastguard, lifeboat, and police were called out to the river near Duthie Park.

Someone reported seeing a dog in the river, and a person, believed to be the owner, running after it along the south bank.

They then lost sight of the person.

No one else in the area reported this concern despite the area being busy.

An extensive search of the river and the harbour was carried out by the coastguard and the lifeboat crew at about 3.15pm but nothing was found.

Now, the coastguard wants to trace the owner of the dog, which is believed to be called Max, to make sure they are both safe.

A statement from them read: “Thanks to the first informant who did the right thing but we would like to satisfy ourselves that the owner and dog are safe.

“We would urge them to contact our operations centre on 01224 592334.”