Coastguard releases audio from north-east 999 call for water safety campaign

A 999 call asking for the Coastguard’s help at an incident in the north-east has been released in a bid to boost awareness.

The audio relates to an incident which happened at Fraserburgh Beach on July 14 2014.

In it a woman is heard making the 999 call as two people were being swept out to sea.

The operator checked the exact location before passing the details on to the RNLI and Coastguard rescue team.

A message from the helicopter team confirms “all persons are now accounted for”.

The full audio has been shared as part of a video to help encourage people to be safe around water.

A statement on HM Coastguard – Buchan’s Facebook page said: “The beaches round our coastline are beautiful but the unpredictably of the water can catch people out.

“Be aware of changing conditions and don’t go out of your depth.

“Remember if you see someone in difficulty at the beach or on the coast dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

The recording closely mirrors a call received by emergency services in the town last week.

Fraserburgh Coastguard Rescue Team and the town’s RNLI crew were called, but ultimately not needed, after a fisherman rushed into the sea to rescue two boys.

Other Good Samaritans on the beach were onshore to help the pair, which the RNLI described as a “very close thing”.