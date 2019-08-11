Coastguard joins search for north-east man reported missing after night out

Police have appealed for the public’s help after a man went missing from his north-east home.

Officers are making inquiries to trace Ruaridh Sandison, 24, who has been reported missing from his home address in Peterhead.

Ruaridh was last seen by friends in the Gadle Braes area of Peterhead about 4.20am yesterday after a night out in the centre of the town.

Inspector Gareth Hannan, who is leading the inquiry said, ‘I would ask anyone who has seen Ruaridh or a male matching his description to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2611 of 10/08/19.

“I would also like to advise residents of Peterhead that there will be an increased police presence in the area as we carry out our inquiries assisted by the Coastguard.”

Ruaridh is described as being 6ft height, slim build, ginger hair and when last seen was wearing a white jumper, black jeans and white trainers.

A Coastguard spokesman said: “We can confirm we are assisting police with this search.

“Peterhead Lifeboat was launched at 10.17am and the Peterhead and Cruden Bay Coastguard Rescue Team has also been utilised.

“Any further information should come from Police Scotland.”