Can you help North-east rescuers deal with troublesome beacon that has been a bugbear for months?

An appeal has been launched to trace the owner of an emergency beacon which has been going off intermittently since June.

The UK Coastguard is currently investigating a series of Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) alerts which are being triggered in the Peterhead area.

The device has been activated on 10 occasions between June 6 right up to yesterday morning.

Each time it goes off the Coastguard has to respond and search for any vessels in distress.

Following extensive search and rescue operations to locate the device and its owner, the UK Coastguard is now appealing for the owner of the EPIRB, a Standard Communications PTY Ltd, Model: MT401FF, to come forward and let the Coastguard know they are safe and well.

The alerts are being picked up by satellite with a position in the Peterhead area.

Kaimes Beasley, duty controller for UK Coastguard, said: “We believe the EPIRB is being triggered accidentally – maybe knocking against something on a boat which is switching it on and off again.

“We are appealing to everyone in the Peterhead area who has an EPIRB to check their device and get in touch with us as soon as possible so we can resolve the matter.

“There is also a possibility that the EPIRB is faulty which is why it is sending the alerts.

“We need to rule out all possibilities, because at the moment we are responding to all the alerts we are receiving which means sending assets on scene to search the area.

“Unfortunately, this particular EPIRB hasn’t been registered so we have no contact details of the owner or vessel.

“Please call 999 and talk to the Coastguard if you think it might be yours.”

The beacon has gone off a total of 10 times so far, twice in June, twice in July, twice in August and four times this month.

The Coastguard stressed nobody was in any trouble for the alerts, which are believed to be accidental.

Local councillors also urged anyone in the area to inspect their beacons and make sure it is not theirs.

Councillor Iain Sutherland, who represents Peterhead North and Rattray, said: “I can safely say that the Coastguard is a fantastic service and we need to do everything we can to support them.”

Fellow ward councillor Alan Buchan said: “It’s difficult to pin it down.

“There’s a lot of crafts that could potentially have that aboard, plus it could be in a store as well.”