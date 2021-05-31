Coastguard helicopter forced to land at Aberdeen beach due to fog

A coastguard helicopter was forced to land at Aberdeen beach on Monday morning due to poor visibility.

The coastguard team from Prestwick touched down at the Beach Esplanade shortly before 8am after foggy conditions hampered their ability to land at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

HM Coastguard confirmed an urgent medivac was sent out around 2am this morning.

This morning our #Coastguard #Rescue helicopter was tasked with an urgent hospital transfer. Poor weather hampered its landing at the hospital. #Aberdeen Coastguard Rescue Team secured a landing site on a roadway near Aberdeen beachfront allowing the transfer to be completed. pic.twitter.com/x6KazOzZvy — Jonathan Mustard (@CoastguardJM) May 31, 2021

Members of Aberdeen Coastguard closed the road for a short period as they secured the area as a secondary landing site.

Upon landing, the onboard patient was transferred to an awaiting ambulance before being taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

A spokesman said: “The coastguard helicopter from Prestwick were assisting the NHS with a medical transfer and due to the medical conditions in Aberdeen, they used a secondary landing site at the Esplanade.”