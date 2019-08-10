Coastguard helicopter drafted in to search for missing Aberdeen man

A Coastguard helicopter joined the search for a missing Aberdeen man after a car was found overturned and abandoned.

Keith Roger was reported missing from Aberdeen and is thought to live in the Gordon Street area of the city.

A car that the 52-year-old had access to was found to have been involved in a collision yesterday morning.

And a Coastguard search and rescue helicopter was drafted in to assist with the search.

The aircraft was used for more than two hours but was unsuccessful in locating the man.

A spokeswoman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “At 8.50am yesterday, police asked HM Coastguard’s Aeronautical Rescue Co-ordination Centre (ARCC) to send a search and rescue helicopter to assist with the search for a missing person near Aberdeen.

“The helicopter from Prestwick was sent.

“The helicopter was on scene for two hours and 20 minutes. Nothing was found.”

As reported in yesterday’s Evening Express, officers were called to the scene of a crash involving a Ford Ka on the B993 Kemnay to Monymusk road at 5.05am.

Police have said there are concerns for Mr Roger’s welfare. He is described as 5ft 10in tall with grey and white balding hair.

Police dogs were spotted at the scene yesterday morning in a bid to help trace Mr Roger.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Officers are appealing for assistance to trace Keith Roger who is currently missing from Aberdeen.

“Mr Roger lives in the Gordon Street area of Aberdeen, however, a vehicle he had access to was found to have been involved in a single-vehicle collision on the B993 road at Kemnay this morning at 5.05am.

“Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0547 of August 9.”

Councillor Alan Donnelly, who represents the Torry and Ferryhill ward in the city, said: “It’s a mysterious kind of incident that we find a car overturned and the occupant away.

“I’m worried this man may be disorientated and need medical attention. I’m hoping that he’s safe and well.

“It’s crucial that we find this man and the emergency services are doing their very best.

“I’m sympathetic to his family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time when they don’t know where he is.”