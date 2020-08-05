Woman flown to hospital after falling at north-east beauty spot

A woman was flown to hospital this afternoon after falling from a north-east beauty spot.

The female was walking the slopes at North Haven when she fell four feet and injured her leg.

Due to the inaccessibility of the location, the Scottish Ambulance Service called out the coastguard to help out.

A helicopter arrived on scene along with coastguard teams from Cruden Bay, Peterhead and Banff at 2pm and winched the woman to safety.

She was flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where she is being treated for her injury.

A HM Coastguard spokesman said: “We were called out by the ambulance service to help after someone had fallen from a short distance in North Haven.

“Our coastguard teams along with the ambulance service helped to stablise the woman and winched her up and she was taken to Aberdeen Rotal Infirmary.

“The area she had fallen in made it difficult for the ambulance team to get her to safety which is why the helicopter was tasked with extracting her.”