Coastguard crews rescue woman stranded after fishing on north-east rocks

Lifeboat crews were launched after a woman was reported stranded on rocks at a north-east beauty spot.

Aberdeen Coastguard received the call at 8.30pm yesterday evening to a person stuck on rocks at Crawton.

Coastguard rescue teams from Stonehaven and Montrose and RNLI Stonehaven were tasked with finding and helping the woman get to shore.

She had been fishing with her friends, who then raised the alarm when she was cut off due to the rising tide.

The woman was rescued and taken to Catterline Harbour where she was met by HM Coastguard officers to be checked over before leaving.

HM Coastguard has issued safety advice on the back of the incident, warning anglers to take extra precautions.

A statement online said: “Remember and plan your trip and pick a spot which is safe to fish from.

“Avoid steep and slippery rock formations which could lead to a fall into water and remember to check tide times.

“Be aware of prevailing weather conditions. High seas and strong winds can knock you off your feet and sweep you into the sea.

“Make sure you have the right kit. Wear a life jacket or buoyancy aid, they will help keep you afloat should you fall into water. You may also want to consider the use of a PLB (personal locator beacon).

“If you do enter the water by accident and can’t swim to safety, lie back and spread out your arms and legs and keep calm. Think of the words Float To Live.”

In a coastal emergency, the public should dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.