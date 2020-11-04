Coastguard crew called after watercraft washes up on Aberdeen river

Coastguard and RNLI teams were called to an Aberdeen river after a “watercraft” washed up onshore.

The call came in at around 10.43am when RNLI Aberdeen launched a lifeboat in response.

A UK Coastguard spokesman said: “We received a report of a watercraft that has been found wash up on the River Dee.

“At the moment we are still assessing the incident, but we understand that it came from some location on the river.

“It is not believed there are any persons in danger.”