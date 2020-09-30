Coastguard called to people stuck on beach in north-east

Two people who became stuck on a beach near Lossiemouth last night have been assisted back to safety by the coastguard.

The pair had become stuck while out on a long walk at East Beach and were facing a three-hour journey back in the dark after a footbridge closed.

A spokesman said crews were mobilised shortly before 9pm this evening.

Coastguard rescue teams from Burghead and Buckie, RNLI Buckie Lifeboat found the pair and transferred them safely back to Lossiemouth.