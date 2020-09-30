Coastguard called to people stuck on beach in north-east

Two people who became stuck on a beach near Lossiemouth last night have been assisted back to safety by the coastguard.
The pair had become stuck while out on a long walk at East Beach and were facing a three-hour journey back in the dark after a footbridge closed.
A spokesman said crews were mobilised shortly before 9pm this evening.
Coastguard rescue teams from Burghead and Buckie, RNLI Buckie Lifeboat found the pair and transferred them safely back to Lossiemouth.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe