Show Links
News / Local

Coastguard called to people stuck on beach in north-east

by Ana Da Silva
30/09/2020, 9:35 pm Updated: 01/10/2020, 6:58 am
© PRESS AND JOURNALEast Beach at Lossiemouth. Picture by Gordon Lennox
East Beach at Lossiemouth. Picture by Gordon Lennox

Two people who became stuck on a beach near Lossiemouth last night have been assisted back to safety by the coastguard.

The pair had become stuck while out on a long walk at East Beach and were facing a three-hour journey back in the dark after a footbridge closed.

A spokesman said crews were mobilised shortly before 9pm this evening.

Coastguard rescue teams from Burghead and Buckie, RNLI Buckie Lifeboat found the pair and transferred them safely back to Lossiemouth.