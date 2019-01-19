Coastguard called to north-east bay after concerns expressed for person’s welfare

Coastguard rescuers were called to a north-east bay after concerns were expressed for person’s welfare.

Three search teams were called to Aberdour Bay new New Aberdour at around 2.10pm today after receiving reports of a person appearing to be in difficulty.

However, the teams – two from Fraserburgh and one from Banff- could find nobody matching the description in the report.

It is understood the Coastguard are treating the call as false but with good intent.

A Coaastguard spokeswoman said: “The Fraserburgh Lifeboat, Fraserburgh Coastguard Rescue Team and Banff were called to investigate reports of a person in difficulty in the New Aberdour area.

“After a lengthy search, nobody was found to match details of the call and the search has ended.”