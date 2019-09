Two people have been rescued from the North Sea.

The Fraserburgh lifeboat team was called out to assist the people stranded in the water near the Ugie River in Peterhead at 12.35pm.

An HM Coastguard spokesman said: “We launched after a report of two persons in the water.

“They had been on a small boat.

“They reached the shore safe and well, helped by the coastguard.”

The team was stood down at 1.26pm.