Coastguard called out to help trace person missing in the north-east

The coastguard was called out this evening to help trace a person who was reported missing in the north-east.

The Fraserburgh lifeboat was launched at 6.30pm to help the police in the search which took place near the Aberdeenshire town.

Coastal teams from Peterhead and Banff were also tasked, with the coastguard helicopter also briefly used.

However, the teams were stood down 40 minutes later after the person was traced safe and well.

A coastguard spokesman said: “Three coastal teams took part in the search for a missing person near Fraserburgh.

“They were traced safe and well just over half an hour later and we were stood down.”