Coastguard teams in the North-east have been stood down after a case of mistaken identity.

Teams from Peterhead and Fraserburgh were called at 9.50am to Buchanhaven Pier after it was believed a man was cut off from the tide, while picking cockles.

However both teams discovered on arrival it was actually a bird on a small island, not a man.

A spokesman for the Coastguard said: “Once the teams got near the area and looked through binoculars it was found it wasn’t a man, it was actually a bird.”