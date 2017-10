Coastguard teams in the North-east are currently attempting to rescue a man who has been cut off by the tide.

Teams from Peterhead and Fraserburgh were called at 9.50am to Buchanhaven Pier after a man got cut off by the tide while trying to pick cockles.

A spokesman for the Coastguard said: “We received a call about a man being cut off near Buchanhaven Pier.

“A lifeboat from Peterhead and from Fraserburgh are helping to rescue the man who was believed to be picking cockles at the time.”