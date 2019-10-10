Dog rescued after falling down cliffs at Slains Castle

A dog had a lucky escape today after jumping from a window of a north-east castle.

A rescue operation was launched at 1.10pm after the dog jumped from the window of Slains Castle and ended up being stuck down the cliff.

A Coastguard spokeswoman said: “Coastguard teams from Banff, Cruden Bay and Peterhead were sent and the RNLI lifeboat from Peterhead was sent to provide extra safety cover.

“The dog was safely rescued and all teams have been stood down.”

Matthew Mace, Maritime Operations Controller HM Coastguard, said: “It’s always a good idea to keep your dog on a lead when you’re in and around our coastal cliff areas as you never know when a tempting smell or another dog could cause your dog to rush off to investigate and possibly get themselves and you into trouble.

“We were very pleased to be able to rescue this dog and the owners did exactly the right thing by calling 999, asking for the Coastguard and then letting our specialist teams do what they’re trained for.”