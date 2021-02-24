Coastguard appeal to find owner of dog ‘seen’ in the River Dee

A multi-agency search was launched in Aberdeen after a member of the public reported seeing a dog in the River Dee.

The coastguard, lifeboat, and police were called out to the river near Duthie Park.

Someone reported seeing a dog in the river, and a person, believed to be the owner, running after it along the south bank.

They then lost sight of the person.

No one else in the area reported this concern despite the area being busy.

An extensive search of the river and the harbour was carried out by the coastguard and the lifeboat crew at about 3.15pm but nothing was found.

Now, the coastguard wants to trace the owner of the dog, which is believed to be called Max, to make sure they are both safe.

A statement from them read: “Thanks to the first informant who did the right thing but we would like to satisfy ourselves that the owner and dog are safe.

“We would urge them to contact our operations centre on 01224 592334.”

Aberdeen lifeboat search

The Aberdeen inshore lifeboat, Buoy Woody 85N, was launched to help with the search, with water conditions dangerous due to heavy snowmelt and fast-slowing water.

The crew conducted an extensive search up and down the river before standing down at 5.10pm.

Neither the dog nor owner were reported as being seen, but the crew were confident that both were safe and well.

Grant Bruce, Helm, said: “We take shouts involving dogs incredibly seriously. We’re conscious that where there is a dog involved, the owner is likely to go into the water after them.

“The RNLI encourages owners to move to a safe place and report the incident to the Coastguard.

“In this instance, it was a member of the public who reported the incident, allowing us to launch quickly and ensure that no one was in danger.

“We always encourage owners to contact the Coastguard with an update if both dog and owner get themselves to safety.

“Both rivers are particularly dangerous right now, even more so than usual, with logs and other debris, as well as a considerable amount of fast-flowing water heading downstream as a result of the now thawing heavy snowfall we’ve seen lately.

“We want to remind the public to be vigilant when walking on the river banks and to keep dogs on a lead as much as possible.”