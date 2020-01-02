Coastguard and police searching area near Duthie Park for missing Aberdeen pensioner

A search for a missing pensioner has been launched in Aberdeen.

Police Scotland and Coastguard officers are searching the area near Duthie Park and the River Dee for Calder McLeod.

The 82-year-old was last seen the Arbroath Way area of Kincorth at around 2pm.

He is around 5ft 5in tall, of stocky build with balding grey hair.

When he was last seen he was wearing a blue/navy baseball cap, blue jeans, black shoes and a black waterproof jacket.

Calder is known to frequent the Duthie Park and River Dee area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.